George Floyd death: Over 4,000 arrested as riots ravage US cities, protests spread to Europe

james clauson RT @Ruth_Red_27: Why does @FoxNews keep running the headline that there's a nationwide protest over death of George Floyd? No @FoxNews, the… 2 seconds ago North Street Protests over death of George Floyd, police killings spread to London, Berlin, Toronto https://t.co/RPVHvZrhck 3 seconds ago Maria Sherwood RT @Breakfaston1: Tuesday on Breakfast: Live coverage of the ongoing protests across the US and the world over the death of George Floyd, a… 3 seconds ago Spry Guy RT @MSNBC: Amnesty International says US police across the country are failing their obligations under international law to respect and fac… 5 seconds ago Hasin fatima RT @NorbertElekes: USA: Aftermath of riots, looting and fires in Minneapolis over death of George Floyd. https://t.co/rZkVkf4wtp 5 seconds ago Sandra Mui RT @aletweetsnews: #NOW: Hundreds are packing into H Street north of the White House for a third consecutive evening of protests over the d… 6 seconds ago Jane kirwan RT @NBCNews: WATCH: Thousands of Londoners joined in worldwide protests over the death of George Floyd, gathering outside the U.S. embassy.… 10 seconds ago chiara RT @ABC: In several cities, images emerged of police officers joining demonstrators during their protests over the death of George Floyd, m… 12 seconds ago