Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd death: Over 4,000 arrested as riots ravage US cities, protests spread to Europe

Indian Express Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: George Floyd Death Prompts Third Night Of Protests In Downtown LA

George Floyd Death Prompts Third Night Of Protests In Downtown LA 01:33

 Protestors have taken to the streets of downtown LA for the third night in a row, following the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minnesota. Protestors are marching in front of city hall and have attempted to enter the 110 freeway.

Related videos from verified sources

Clashes outside White House over George Floyd's death, Trump rushed to bunker [Video]

Clashes outside White House over George Floyd's death, Trump rushed to bunker

Clashes broke out outside the White House against the death of George Floyd. Security personnel had to fire tear gas to disperse the protesters who had gathered and lit fires outside the White House...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:57Published
Cabinet meet: 'Big decisions' expected as govt completes 1st year of 2nd term| Oneindia News [Video]

Cabinet meet: 'Big decisions' expected as govt completes 1st year of 2nd term| Oneindia News

Fresh positive coronavirus cases in India jump by 8,392 even as India enters phase 1 of massive unlocking exercise; States open up lockdowns with precautions; Railway resumes 200 passenger trains from..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:27Published

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd death: Unrest overshadows peaceful US protests for another night

George Floyd death: Unrest overshadows peaceful US protests for another nightTens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across America again today (Sunday local time), with peaceful demonstrations against police killings of black...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS NewsBBC NewsIndependentFOXNews.com

Amazon tweeted an extraordinary statement about the 'inequitable and brutal treatment of Black people' in support of George Floyd protesters (AMZN)

Amazon tweeted an extraordinary statement about the 'inequitable and brutal treatment of Black people' in support of George Floyd protesters (AMZN)· As protests over George Floyd's death turned to riots across the country, Amazon offered an extraordinary show of support for the protesters and the Black...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

zorbonic

james clauson RT @Ruth_Red_27: Why does @FoxNews keep running the headline that there's a nationwide protest over death of George Floyd? No @FoxNews, the… 2 seconds ago

northassoc

North Street Protests over death of George Floyd, police killings spread to London, Berlin, Toronto https://t.co/RPVHvZrhck 3 seconds ago

MariaSherwood2

Maria Sherwood RT @Breakfaston1: Tuesday on Breakfast: Live coverage of the ongoing protests across the US and the world over the death of George Floyd, a… 3 seconds ago

SpryGuy

Spry Guy RT @MSNBC: Amnesty International says US police across the country are failing their obligations under international law to respect and fac… 5 seconds ago

hasinfatim

Hasin fatima RT @NorbertElekes: USA: Aftermath of riots, looting and fires in Minneapolis over death of George Floyd. https://t.co/rZkVkf4wtp 5 seconds ago

SandraMuiMui

Sandra Mui RT @aletweetsnews: #NOW: Hundreds are packing into H Street north of the White House for a third consecutive evening of protests over the d… 6 seconds ago

KirwanJane

Jane kirwan RT @NBCNews: WATCH: Thousands of Londoners joined in worldwide protests over the death of George Floyd, gathering outside the U.S. embassy.… 10 seconds ago

chiaraNn27

chiara RT @ABC: In several cities, images emerged of police officers joining demonstrators during their protests over the death of George Floyd, m… 12 seconds ago