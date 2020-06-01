Global  

India now world's No 7 in coronavirus cases as lockdown eases

Al Jazeera Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
With 190,535 cases, India exceeds Germany and France even as it begins to ease the world's largest virus lockdown.
 As coronavirus cases rise, focus should be on protection and saving lives. India records a new highest single-day spike every passing day. It recorded close to 50,000 in the week ending May 31. India, the 7th worst-hit nation in the world, was up from the 10th place a week ago. Cases have gone up to...

