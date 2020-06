Monsoon arrives in Kerala, ‘severe cyclone’ to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

India would likely get 102%, or 2% more rain, between June-September than what the agency initially forecast in April 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Srikrishnan RT @srinivasanravi: Weather: Monsoon arrives in Kerala on normal date of June 1: https://t.co/wln8oYhNYb 3 hours ago R Srinivasan Weather: Monsoon arrives in Kerala on normal date of June 1: https://t.co/wln8oYhNYb 3 hours ago