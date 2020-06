You Might Like

Tweets about this hafsa x National Guard Shoot Family Standing on THEIR Own Porch While Making Rounds In Minneapolis https://t.co/ymyvuAsp6G 6 minutes ago #votebluefor new president National Guard Shoot Family Standing on THEIR Own Porch While Making Rounds In Minneapolis #SmartNews https://t.co/tWnwhnv9Pu 45 minutes ago Linda Dudek 🍑✍🏼 National Guard Shoot Family Standing on THEIR Own Porch While Making Rounds In Minneapolis #SmartNews https://t.co/uc1xs68xGr 59 minutes ago living zombie ⚰ RT @dijoni: They are national guard troops station all over in LA. So family if you’re down the street it’s 8 o’clock curfew in LA County.… 2 hours ago RIP Trayvon Martin National Guard Shoot Family Standing on THEIR Own Porch While Making Rounds In Minneapolis https://t.co/9VhT1BJYvG 2 hours ago Bobby G RT @donkique99: National Guard and Minneapolis Police shoot paint canisters at family standing on front porch https://t.co/9aQF1vNtUg wtf?! 2 hours ago Enrique National Guard and Minneapolis Police shoot paint canisters at family standing on front porch https://t.co/9aQF1vNtUg wtf?! 3 hours ago Just Renting National Guard & MPD "Patrol" Minneapolis Suburbs, Shoot Paint Balls at Family "Light them up!!".....MPD shot pain… https://t.co/uzIK5zrM65 10 hours ago