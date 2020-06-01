Global  

President Trump Blames Media For Weekend Of Unrest

Newsy Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
President Trump Blames Media For Weekend Of UnrestWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday night to call for "law and order" and bash the media after another night of unrest following the death of George Floyd. The president tweeted that the media was spreading fake news and accused reporters of fomenting "hatred and anarchy" with their coverage of the nationwide...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: President Trump signs executive order aimed at regulating social media platforms

President Trump signs executive order aimed at regulating social media platforms 01:58

 President of United States of America, Donald Trump, on May 28 signed an executive order aimed at increasing the ability of the government to regulate social media platforms. "I am today signing executive order to uphold the free speech and rights of American people. My executive order calls for new...

Twitter Responds To Trump's Executive Order On Social Media [Video]

Twitter Responds To Trump's Executive Order On Social Media

Twitter responded to President Donald Trump’s executive order on social media. The order threatened penalties against social media companies over allegations of bias against conservatives. According..

George Floyd's death was a grave tragedy: President Trump [Video]

George Floyd's death was a grave tragedy: President Trump

While addressing the nation from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the United States President Donald Trump on May 31 expressed his condolences over the death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd..

Unrest demonstrates Biden’s challenge in breaking through

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is facing some stiff competition in getting his campaign message out. President Donald Trump spent much of the weekend using...
Seattle Times

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee blowback over ruling on Trump comments

Facebook employees critical of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision not to remove an inflammatory comment from U.S. President Donald Trump took their dissent public...
Reuters

valsome

Val Gordon RT @Newsy: Some White House advisers are urging President Trump to give an Oval Office address calling for calm. https://t.co/nJ5xqqgbPa 2 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Some White House advisers are urging President Trump to give an Oval Office address calling for calm. https://t.co/nJ5xqqgbPa 5 minutes ago

seth_schindler

Seth Schindler @realDonaldTrump From the bunker under the White House, a shocked and awed President Trump blames the American Spri… https://t.co/0v3idqqgec 26 minutes ago

mage_schyanne

Zero O'Clock⁷ RT @XTRARADIO: President @realDonaldTrump “BLAMES media outlets across the #USA for the #riots2020.” His ‘disgusting & narcissistic’ Tweet… 1 hour ago

LtdVicki

Vicki Webster Pty Ltd Donald Trump blames media for 'hatred and anarchy' as advisors divided on response to George Floyd riots https://t.co/JlRDkau7B0 2 hours ago

Reporter_Dan

Daniel Binns Donald Trump fans the flames as protests spread across the US over the police killing of George Floyd. President b… https://t.co/j4NVNL40rX 5 hours ago

CarolEv66880969

Carol Evans Donald Trump blames media for 'hatred and anarchy' as advisors divided on response to George Floyd riots https://t.co/eWO3ZxxbIA 6 hours ago

Sirjames588

Sirjames @realDonaldTrump Even Middle school kids are asking why do we have Mr. Trump as President. He is doing nothing. He… https://t.co/KrnADjNalX 7 hours ago