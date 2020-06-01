President Trump Blames Media For Weekend Of Unrest

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday night to call for "law and order" and bash the media after another night of unrest following the death of George Floyd. The president tweeted that the media was spreading fake news and accused reporters of fomenting "hatred and anarchy" with their coverage of the nationwide... Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday night to call for "law and order" and bash the media after another night of unrest following the death of George Floyd. The president tweeted that the media was spreading fake news and accused reporters of fomenting "hatred and anarchy" with their coverage of the nationwide 👓 View full article

