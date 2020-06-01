Slovakia takes next steps to ease coronavirus measures
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Slovakia will undo more coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, including opening indoor sports centres and pools, as the country with one of the world's lowest death rates from the outbreak moves ahead with reopening.
Aerial photos show hundreds of customers queuing around the block in the stifling heat to get into Ikea - as stores reopened for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. Massive lines of people..
The return of migrant Telugu-speaking labourers from other states, particularly Maharashtra, has led to in a rise of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh..