Slovakia takes next steps to ease coronavirus measures



Related videos from verified sources Thousands of customers queue after IKEA reopens 19 stores



Aerial photos show hundreds of customers queuing around the block in the stifling heat to get into Ikea - as stores reopened for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. Massive lines of people.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 6 days ago County looks at next steps in reopening economy



10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:56 Published 3 weeks ago Covid-19: Chinese city quarantines thousands over new Coronavirus cluster | Oneindia News



The return of migrant Telugu-speaking labourers from other states, particularly Maharashtra, has led to in a rise of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:34 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this