Slovakia takes next steps to ease coronavirus measures

Reuters Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Slovakia will undo more coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, including opening indoor sports centres and pools, as the country with one of the world's lowest death rates from the outbreak moves ahead with reopening.
0
