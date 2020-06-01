Global  

Ontario premier asking to extend province's state of emergency

CTV News Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants the province's state of emergency to be extended another 28 days.
micmactribe

Rob Francis - Proud Glooscap First Nation Member RT @CTVToronto: #BREAKING: Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants the province's state of emergency to be extended another 28 days. https://t.co/… 8 seconds ago

bobsomers4900

bob somers RT @mmccdenier: TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants the province's state of emergency to be extended another 28 days. Just***rig… 3 minutes ago

MarcScottEmery

Marc Emery The dictatorship that never ends! Absolutely not you economy destroying charlatan! Ontario premier asking to extend… https://t.co/0hRiqFGj7A 3 minutes ago

EveChloe3

EveChloe RT @CTVKitchener: Premier Doug Ford wants the province's state of emergency to be extended another 28 days. https://t.co/DppS79X2Ey 6 minutes ago

a_highrider

A Highrider @VijayThaniMPP @fordnation Come on guys, another 28 days? You gotta be kidding us!?!?! If you need an intellige… https://t.co/ioWolz7tnO 11 minutes ago

KimPrezio

Kimberlee Prezio This Ford is on drugs stop with restrictions, you fool, for the long turm old age homes no one cares I know I don't… https://t.co/Hzsq7cyQF8 22 minutes ago

twoemu

twoemu I'm really having trouble processing the mixed messages. Let's keep opening things up, but extend the state of eme… https://t.co/1KX8z4DBxI 27 minutes ago