Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump risks breaking law if he uses US military to suppress riots and taps army general to lead protest response

Independent Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
1878 Posse Comitatus Act places strong guardrails against a president using active duty military troops to uphold civil laws on US soil
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Venezuela charges two ex-US soldiers with 'terrorism, conspiracy' [Video]

Venezuela charges two ex-US soldiers with 'terrorism, conspiracy'

Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry are among 31 people captured by Venezuelan military over failed armed incursion.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:18Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JosieBLawson

Grandma Josie Trump risks breaking the law if he uses US military to suppress riots https://t.co/QPmxj6UhC2 12 minutes ago

WinnieGoette

Winnie Goette RT @mog7546: Trump risks BREAKING LAW if he uses US MILITARY TO SUPPRESS RIOTS and taps army general to lead protest response 1878 Posse C… 24 minutes ago

RocksNoSalt

Debbi Granruth Trump risks breaking the law if he uses US military to suppress riots https://t.co/BVceMlbO0X He continues to break… https://t.co/gdwnAuPH6C 25 minutes ago

hakimamir78

hakimamir78 Trump risks breaking law if he uses US military to suppress riots and taps army general to lead p...… https://t.co/DdLAauYrWu 26 minutes ago

hakimamir78

hakimamir78 Trump risks breaking law if he uses US military to suppress riots and taps army general to lead p...… https://t.co/DssG0wwWkO 26 minutes ago

hakimamir78

hakimamir78 Trump risks breaking law if he uses US military to suppress riots and taps army general to lead p...… https://t.co/PrfredM42M 27 minutes ago

hakimamir78

hakimamir78 Trump risks breaking law if he uses US military to suppress riots and taps army general to lead p...… https://t.co/gg6N8kLVvk 27 minutes ago

hakimamir78

hakimamir78 Trump risks breaking law if he uses US military to suppress riots and taps army general to lead p...… https://t.co/3ryhNni2MU 28 minutes ago