George Floyd death: A look at the antifa movement Trump is blaming for violence
Monday, 1 June 2020 () President Donald Trump has blamed antifa activists for violence at protests over police killings of black people, but antifa isn't an organisation and targeting it isn't simple.A look at what antifa is and is not: WHAT IS ANTIFA?...
Donald Trump has tweeted that people looting in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd will be shot. In a partially blocked post, the US President said: "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"