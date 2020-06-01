Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd death: A look at the antifa movement Trump is blaming for violence

New Zealand Herald Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
George Floyd death: A look at the antifa movement Trump is blaming for violencePresident Donald Trump has blamed antifa activists for violence at protests over police killings of black people, but antifa isn't an organisation and targeting it isn't simple.A look at what antifa is and is not: WHAT IS ANTIFA?...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump calls protesters ‘thugs’ after George Floyd death in police custody

Trump calls protesters ‘thugs’ after George Floyd death in police custody 00:47

 Donald Trump has tweeted that people looting in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd will be shot. In a partially blocked post, the US President said: "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo Sets Curfew, Calls For Police Reform [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Sets Curfew, Calls For Police Reform

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has called for a national ban on excessive force by police. He also set a curfew for New York City following violent protests triggered by George Floyd's death. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden amid nationwide protests [Video]

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden amid nationwide protests

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

Credit: WFFTPublished

Related news from verified sources

Trump says he'll designate Antifa a terror organization, blames group for violence at George Floyd protests

Trump is convinced the loosely affiliated group of militant anti-fascists is behind the violence at protests following George Floyd's death.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SBSWorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GabeWhisnant

Gabe Whisnant RT @HJDustin_Wyatt: Here's a look at the scene in downtown #Spartanburg currently, where a group of protesters are speaking out against the… 9 seconds ago

sunny_days62

Jennifer Cirka RT @AlanCane604: Can't stand Global. Already spinning what Trump said to make it look like he doesn't care about the death of George Floyd.… 11 seconds ago

onzube

Mr. Nzubechukwu 🇺🇲🚛🇳🇬 RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump told state governors that their response to the nationwide protests over the death on George Floyd made… 1 minute ago

sterlcor

Corey Sterling RT @CNN: “If you look at this from 35,000 feet, this man died over $20. Really? … Why do you think people are so***angry.” @sarasidnerCN… 2 minutes ago

kimrpruitt11

MAINE WIFE 🇺🇲 RT @TheBlackChannel: Remember when I said that the Attorney General of Minnesota could TAKE the case from the local prosecutors? Remember w… 3 minutes ago

weareonespirit

FED UP WITH DC It's time to look at police unions protecting bad cops! https://t.co/QuP3BtDJ3w 3 minutes ago

harrisKoz

harris k @benshapiro This now has nothing to do with the horrible death of George Floyd but rather starting to look more li… https://t.co/MkXaaY4WAP 4 minutes ago

HJDustin_Wyatt

Dustin Wyatt Here's a look at the scene in downtown #Spartanburg currently, where a group of protesters are speaking out against… https://t.co/aObHMkL1hv 4 minutes ago