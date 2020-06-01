Global  

NBC: Minneapolis Police Used Neck Restraint 237 Times Since 2015

Newsy Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
NBC: Minneapolis Police Used Neck Restraint 237 Times Since 2015Watch VideoAn NBC News analysis found the neck-restraint tactic that ultimately killed George Floyd has been used by the Minneapolis Police Department at least 237 times since the start of 2015. Forty-four of those resulted in unconsciousness.

Experts say while there isn't enough use-of-force data available to compare cities...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Minneapolis police officer charged with murder of George Floyd

Minneapolis police officer charged with murder of George Floyd 03:43

 A white former Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder on Friday after a bystander's video showed him pinning his knee into the neck of an unarmed black man who later died, an incident that triggered three nights of violent protests. Colette Luke has more.

