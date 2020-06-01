NBC: Minneapolis Police Used Neck Restraint 237 Times Since 2015
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Watch VideoAn NBC News analysis found the neck-restraint tactic that ultimately killed George Floyd has been used by the Minneapolis Police Department at least 237 times since the start of 2015. Forty-four of those resulted in unconsciousness.
Experts say while there isn't enough use-of-force data available to compare cities...
