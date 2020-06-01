Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

As some nationwide protests have turned violent, President Donald Trump pointed to the anti-fascist movement antifa, claiming: "The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization." But there is no such official federal designation for domestic terrorism organizations.



The post Trump Can’t Designate Antifa — or Any Movement — Domestic Terrorist Organization appeared first on FactCheck.org. As some nationwide protests have turned violent, President Donald Trump pointed to the anti-fascist movement antifa, claiming: "The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization." But there is no such official federal designation for domestic terrorism organizations.The post Trump Can’t Designate Antifa — or Any Movement — Domestic Terrorist Organization appeared first on FactCheck.org. 👓 View full article

