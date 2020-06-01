Global  

Trump Can’t Designate Antifa — or Any Movement — Domestic Terrorist Organization

FactCheck.org Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Trump Can’t Designate Antifa — or Any Movement — Domestic Terrorist OrganizationAs some nationwide protests have turned violent, President Donald Trump pointed to the anti-fascist movement antifa, claiming: "The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization." But there is no such official federal designation for domestic terrorism organizations.

