Related videos from verified sources Italian Doctor Fears Potential 'New Contagion' As Country Set To Slowly Lift Lockdown



Alexandria Hoff reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 01:53 Published on April 28, 2020 'I'm afraid I'll give my child COVID-19': fears of an Italian doctor



Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena has spoken of how she lives in daily fear that she will infect her four-year-old daughter with coronavirus. Joe Davies reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06 Published on April 7, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this