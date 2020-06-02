Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd death: Medical examiner says his death was a homicide

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
George Floyd death: Medical examiner says his death was a homicideA medical examiner on Monday classified George Floyd's death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and compressed his neck, in a widely seen video that has sparked protests across the nation."Decedent...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: George Floyd protests reach London and Berlin

George Floyd protests reach London and Berlin 00:46

 Hundreds rallied in London and Berlin on Sunday (May 31) in solidarity with U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WCPO 9 Special Report: From Protests to Solutions, Part 4 [Video]

WCPO 9 Special Report: From Protests to Solutions, Part 4

WCPO 9 looks at Cincinnati's response to the death of George Floyd in the context of its history of police brutality against African Americans, and examines what all of us can do to ensure fair and..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:01Published
Two autopsies say George Floyd's death was homicide [Video]

Two autopsies say George Floyd's death was homicide

New post-mortem analysis of what happened to George Floyd, the African American man killed in police custody, at odds with the official county medical examiner. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Autopsies agree on homicide in George Floyd case

A medical examiner's office on Monday ruled that the death of George Floyd, the black man whose killing in Minneapolis police custody last week triggered...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Al JazeeraReuters

George Floyd Autopsy: Family Rejects Findings by Medical Examiners, Will Seek Private Autopsy

George Floyd Autopsy: Family Rejects Findings by Medical Examiners, Will Seek Private AutopsyA week after George Floyd's death, the Minneapolis Medical Examiner's office finally released Floyd's cause of death. However, Floyd's family does not believe...
HNGN


Tweets about this