Under the plan, which must be approved by all bloc members, the EU’s executive Commission... (EurActiv) — Austria opposes Europe’s current €750 billion plan to help economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic and wants to negotiate changes to the proposal, the country’s finance minister said on Saturday (30 May).Under the plan, which must be approved by all bloc members, the EU’s executive Commission 👓 View full article

