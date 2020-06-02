George Floyd death: Police union chief Bob Kroll slammed after calling Floyd 'a violent criminal'
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () A police union chief in Minneapolis has described slain black man George Floyd as a "violent criminal" and the protests following his death as "terrorist movement" in a letter to police officers.Lieutenant Bob Kroll, the president...
