George Floyd death: Police union chief Bob Kroll slammed after calling Floyd 'a violent criminal'

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
George Floyd death: Police union chief Bob Kroll slammed after calling Floyd 'a violent criminal'A police union chief in Minneapolis has described slain black man George Floyd as a "violent criminal" and the protests following his death as "terrorist movement" in a letter to police officers.Lieutenant Bob Kroll, the president...
Video credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: The Dark Past Of President Trump's

The Dark Past Of President Trump's "When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts" 02:55

 The battle between President Trump and Twitter heated up Thursday night after Twitter flagged one of the President's tweets as promoting violence.  The tweet, with an historical connection to Miami, was about protests overnight in Minneapolis in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police...

