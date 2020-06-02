On the spot where George Floyd died, his brother urges calm
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () George Floyd’s brother pleaded for peace in the streets Monday, saying destruction is "not going to bring my brother back at all." George Floyd, 46, died last week after he was arrested in Minneapolis, accused of using a forged $20 bill to pay for goods at a grocery store. The white officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder.
Large crowds of mourners paid their respects to George Floyd, on Monday (June 1) at a growing memorial outside the Cup Foods grocery store where the unarmed black man lost his life while in police custody.