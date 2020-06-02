Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On the spot where George Floyd died, his brother urges calm

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
George Floyd’s brother pleaded for peace in the streets Monday, saying destruction is "not going to bring my brother back at all." George Floyd, 46, died last week after he was arrested in Minneapolis, accused of using a forged $20 bill to pay for goods at a grocery store. The white officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: George Floyd's brother urges peaceful protests

George Floyd's brother urges peaceful protests 01:37

 Large crowds of mourners paid their respects to George Floyd, on Monday (June 1) at a growing memorial outside the Cup Foods grocery store where the unarmed black man lost his life while in police custody.

Related videos from verified sources

Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation' [Video]

Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation'

Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation' According to CNN, an independent autopsy was performed on George Floyd's body after the Hennepin County Medical..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
Hundreds Of Protesters March Through Streets Of Walnut Creek [Video]

Hundreds Of Protesters March Through Streets Of Walnut Creek

Andria Borba reports on nearly a thousand people marching in Walnut Creek George Floyd protest a day after looters hit local stores (6-1-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

M_wyrick_

MaKenzie ♥ RT @wsls: George Floyd’s brother pleaded for peace in the streets, saying destruction is “not going to bring my brother back at all.” https… 47 seconds ago

ChampsNatty

2 Outta 4 Ain't Bad RT @WBTWNews13: George Floyd’s brother pleaded for peace in the streets Monday, saying destruction is “not going to bring my brother back a… 2 minutes ago

wsls

WSLS 10 George Floyd’s brother pleaded for peace in the streets, saying destruction is “not going to bring my brother back… https://t.co/IuaXCfjjf1 3 minutes ago

robertdolci

Rob Dolci RT @DrIanWeissman: George Floyd's brother pleaded for peace in the streets Monday, saying destruction is "not going to bring my brother bac… 4 minutes ago

Dnileriverafter

Dnileriverafter On the spot where George Floyd died, his brother urges calm: https://t.co/JrV4tkMRtR via @AOL 4 minutes ago

DrIanWeissman

Ian Weissman, DO George Floyd's brother pleaded for peace in the streets Monday, saying destruction is "not going to bring my brothe… https://t.co/rboGYQacoB 10 minutes ago

VideoKlldRadio

Ellen Ripley ⏳ RT @WKRG: George Floyd’s brother is pleading for peace in the streets, saying violence is “not going to bring my brother back at all.” htt… 10 minutes ago

sprezzaphoto

Shannon Entwistle On the spot where George Floyd died, his brother urges calm (from @AP) https://t.co/ESiVaSqZCa 11 minutes ago