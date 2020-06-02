Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pompeo says U.S. considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs

Reuters India Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The United States is considering the option of welcoming people from Hong Kong in response to China's push to impose national security legislation in the former British colony, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in remarks released on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

US to revise State Dept's travel advisory for Hong Kong: Trump after China passes national security law [Video]

US to revise State Dept's travel advisory for Hong Kong: Trump after China passes national security law

While addressing a press conference at Rose Garden of White House, United States President Donald Trump said that the USA will revise the State Department's travel advisory for Hong Kong to reflect..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published
Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China [Video]

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law as it did when it was under British rule. This report produced..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Pompeo says U.S. considering welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs

The United States is considering the option of welcoming people from Hong Kong in response to China's push to impose national security legislation in the former...
Reuters

Only 'remote' chance of recertifying Hong Kong autonomy in future, Pompeo says

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the U.S. Congress on Wednesday that China "has shed any pretense" that the people of Hong Kong enjoy the autonomy...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

happy_bogummy

Bogummy 😷🖐 RT @Reuters: Pompeo says U.S. considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs https://t.co/JzU0yQeH5E https://t.co/XeHp8yYByj 28 seconds ago

vs28996577

VS Pompeo says U.S. considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs | Article [AMP] | Reuters #StandWithHongKong… https://t.co/tWZkBrxOVA 8 minutes ago