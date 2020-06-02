Pompeo says U.S. considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () The United States is considering the option of welcoming people from Hong Kong in response to China's push to impose national security legislation in the former British colony, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in remarks released on Monday.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law as it did when it was under British rule. This report produced..