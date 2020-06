Canada's Trudeau, opposition leaders vow to fight racism at home Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his rivals in the opposition vowed on Monday to fight racism at home as violent protests continued in the United States following the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis last week. 👓 View full article

Video credit: HuffPost Canada - Published 4 hours ago Trudeau Addresses Racism, Systemic Discrimination In Canada 06:01 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the House of Commons about anti-Black racism and his past use of blackface in response to protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

