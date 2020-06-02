Global  

A look at the antifa movement Trump is blaming for violence

Seattle Times Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has blamed antifa activists for violence at protests over police killings of black people, but antifa isn’t an organization and targeting it isn’t so simple. A look at what antifa is and is not: WHAT IS ANTIFA? Short for “anti-fascists,” antifa is not a single organization but rather an […]
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: A Look at Antifa, the Group President Trump Wants to Designate as a Terrorist Organization

A Look at Antifa, the Group President Trump Wants to Designate as a Terrorist Organization 01:07

 Antifa has been in the news after President Trump said he would declare the group a terrorist organization. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has a look at the controversial group and why Trump has its sights set on it.

Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization [Video]

Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization

Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization President Donald Trump made the announcement on Sunday via Twitter. Donald Trump, Twitter Antifa is short for anti-fascist. The term is used broadly..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on [Video]

Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on

Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on Since video emerged last week of George Floyd dying at the hands of Minneapolis police, peaceful protests across the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

