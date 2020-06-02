Global  

George Floyd: Police officer shot during Las Vegas protests

Independent Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
An officer has been shot in Las Vegas and authorities are responding to another shooting as people protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, authorities said. The officer was shot in the area of the Las Vegas Strip and an officer was involved in a shooting in the downtown area, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The department said both shootings were on Las Vegas Boulevard. Protesters have been rallying for days across the country over the death of Floyd, who was seen on video pleading that he couldn't breathe with a white police officer pressing his knee into his neck for several minutes before Floyd stopped moving.
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Unrest in Las Vegas

Unrest in Las Vegas 02:40

 Unrest in Las Vegas as protests continues over the death of George Floyd.

2 Las Vegas shootings, 1 officer shot amid Floyd protests

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An officer has been shot in Las Vegas and authorities are responding to another shooting as people protest the killing of George Floyd in...
Seattle Times

Las Vegas police officer shot amid protests, police say: AP

A Las Vegas police officer was shot amid protests on Monday night over the killing of George Floyd, AP news agency said.
Reuters


