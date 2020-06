You Might Like

Tweets about this Zara Sin RT @fmtoday: Canberra is investigating the attack on the TV crew outside the White House. #FMTNews #Australia #Media #Politics https://t.cā€¦ 44 minutes ago Free Malaysia Today Canberra is investigating the attack on the TV crew outside the White House. #FMTNews #Australia #Media #Politics https://t.co/sBe07GWHNo 1 hour ago Tim Garbutt RT @RupertMyers: Australia investigating the attacks on its journalists by US law enforcement. What the U.K. is doing about the attack oā€¦ 3 hours ago Rupert Myers Australia investigating the attacks on its journalists by US law enforcement. What the U.K. is doing about the aā€¦ https://t.co/GIYxu9lo1l 3 hours ago