BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The base of a Confederate monument in Alabama's largest city was all that remained Tuesday morning after crews worked overnight to dismantle it. Workers began Monday night removing the top portion of the obelisk in pieces in Birmingham's Linn Park, about a day after protesters tried to remove it themselves during […]