City of Tokyo issues stay-home alert after jump in new virus infections

Reuters Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The Tokyo government on Tuesday warned citizens to stay at home unless they had urgent business and to practise social distancing after recording 34 new coronavirus infections, the highest since early May.
