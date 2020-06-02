Trump boasts 'domination' over Washington DC protesters after using tear gas before church photo op
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Donald Trump has boasted "domination" in Washington DC over protesters following accusations that the president had police deploy tear gas to clear his path for a church photo op.
“He did not pray,” said Mariann E. Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington. “He did not mention George Floyd, he did not mention the agony of people who... NYTimes.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Seattle Times
A Washington bishop has decried Donald Trump's visit to a church near the White House, which had earlier been cleared of peaceful protesters with the use of tear... SBS Also reported by •Independent •Seattle Times