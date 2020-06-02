Global  

Trump boasts 'domination' over Washington DC protesters after using tear gas before church photo op

Independent Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Donald Trump has boasted "domination" in Washington DC over protesters following accusations that the president had police deploy tear gas to clear his path for a church photo op.
Video credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Protesters hit with tear gas by Phoenix police amid protest

Protesters hit with tear gas by Phoenix police amid protest 04:42

 Protesters were hit with tear gas and pepper spray during Friday night's rally in the downtown Phoenix area.

