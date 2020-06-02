George Floyd death: Spike Lee says protesters were 'not just born angry'

Spike Lee Releases Short Film '3 Brothers' Inspired By George Floyd Murder In the 95-second feature, the director compares the deaths of Floyd and Eric Garner to a scene from his 1989 film, 'Do the Right Thing.' In 'Do the Right Thing,' the character Radio Raheem is murdered by police. The short film...
Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest Many George Floyd protests across the nation have turned violent, prompting the defacing and/or removal of confederate monuments...