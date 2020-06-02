Global  

George Floyd death: Spike Lee says protesters were 'not just born angry'

BBC News Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Director Spike Lee says there are "so many" reasons for those taking part in protests to be angry.
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Spike Lee Releases Short Film '3 Brothers' Inspired By George Floyd Murder

Spike Lee Releases Short Film '3 Brothers' Inspired By George Floyd Murder 01:16

 Spike Lee Releases Short Film '3 Brothers' Inspired By George Floyd Murder In the 95-second feature, the director compares the deaths of Floyd and Eric Garner to a scene from his 1989 film, 'Do the Right Thing.' In 'Do the Right Thing,' the character Radio Raheem is murdered by police. The short film...

