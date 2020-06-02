Global  

D.C. Reports Spike In COVID-19 Cases Amid Protests

Newsy Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
D.C. Reports Spike In COVID-19 Cases Amid Protests

Health officials in Washington D.C. say they are documenting a spike in COVID-19 cases and are concerned about more coming as protests continue.

Over the last week, communities across the country have seen protesters pack streets in demonstrations following the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a...
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: China Reports New Spike in COVID-19 Cases Officials Say are Imported

China Reports New Spike in COVID-19 Cases Officials Say are Imported 00:34

 China reports an increase in COVID-19 cases that hasn’t been seen in the last three weeks. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

