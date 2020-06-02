Global  

94-Years-Old Queen Elizabeth Spotted Horseback Riding in First Appearance Afer COVID-19 Lockdown

HNGN Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
94-Years-Old Queen Elizabeth Spotted Horseback Riding in First Appearance Afer COVID-19 LockdownAfter nearly two months of lockdown, Queen Elizabeth II was spotted over the weekend. The Queen tested negative for COVID-19 but experts believe she won't be able to resume her duties.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Queen pictured in first public appearance since lockdown began

Queen pictured in first public appearance since lockdown began 00:34

 The Queen has been pictured riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle - her first public appearance since the coronavirus lockdown began. Windsor is said to be the Queen's favourite royal residence and she has been photographed over the weekend riding one of her ponies, a 14-year-old Fell Pony called...

