94-Years-Old Queen Elizabeth Spotted Horseback Riding in First Appearance Afer COVID-19 Lockdown
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () After nearly two months of lockdown, Queen Elizabeth II was spotted over the weekend. The Queen tested negative for COVID-19 but experts believe she won't be able to resume her duties.
The Queen has been pictured riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle - her first public appearance since the coronavirus lockdown began. Windsor is said to be the Queen's favourite royal residence and she has been photographed over the weekend riding one of her ponies, a 14-year-old Fell Pony called...
From the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, to events that led to the bloodshed at Tiananmen Square, to the Poland visit of Pope John Paul II that spurred the collapse of the Communist regime, we track..