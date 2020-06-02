94-Years-Old Queen Elizabeth Spotted Horseback Riding in First Appearance Afer COVID-19 Lockdown



Related videos from verified sources Kate Middleton Breaks Her Silence and Abandons One of the Royal Family’s Oldest Traditions



Kate Middleton could be joining Meghan Markle in dropping one of the royal family’s oldest traditions. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:20 Published 10 hours ago June 2nd: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day Oneindia News



From the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, to events that led to the bloodshed at Tiananmen Square, to the Poland visit of Pope John Paul II that spurred the collapse of the Communist regime, we track.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:26 Published 19 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Queen Elizabeth, 94, seen outside for the first time since lockdown Queen Elizabeth II has been pictured riding on horseback in Windsor, west of London, in her first public appearance since the coronavirus lockdown began in the...

CTV News 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this