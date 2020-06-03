Brazil tops 30,000 coronavirus deaths: official

Coronavirus cases in India reach 2.86 lakh, ICMR says no 'community transmission'



Coronavirus cases in India have crossed over 2.8 lakh. The country witnessed the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more cases in last 24 hours. In a single day, as many as 357 deaths were reported.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published 10 hours ago

COVID-19 in Clark County | June 11



There are 8 more COVID-19 related deaths and 185 new cases being reported in Clark County. That brings the death toll to 375 people, and there are more than 8,000 cases here. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 12 hours ago