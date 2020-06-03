Brazil tops 30,000 coronavirus deaths: official

Coronavirus cases in India reach 2.86 lakh, ICMR says no 'community transmission'
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed over 2.8 lakh. The country witnessed the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more cases in last 24 hours. In a single day, as many as 357 deaths were reported..
COVID-19 in Clark County | June 11
There are 8 more COVID-19 related deaths and 185 new cases being reported in Clark County. That brings the death toll to 375 people, and there are more than 8,000 cases here.
Pa. Reports 467 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 51 Additional Deaths
Pennsylvania reports 467 new cases of coronavirus and 51 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 77,313 cases and 6,113 deaths.