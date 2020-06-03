AG William Barr Made Decision To Clear White House Protesters
|
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoAccording to Department of Justice officials, Attorney General William Barr gave the order to clear protesters gathered outside of the White House on Monday evening.
Before President Trump's national address and appearance at a church Monday, people protesting for George Floyd were forcibly removed from Lafayette...
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this