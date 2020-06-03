Global  

AG William Barr Made Decision To Clear White House Protesters

Newsy Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
AG William Barr Made Decision To Clear White House ProtestersWatch VideoAccording to Department of Justice officials, Attorney General William Barr gave the order to clear protesters gathered outside of the White House on Monday evening.

Before President Trump's national address and appearance at a church Monday, people protesting for George Floyd were forcibly removed from Lafayette...
