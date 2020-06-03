Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'George Floyd's death a homicide, his heart stopped while restrained'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
A medical examiner on Monday classified George Floyd's death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and suppressed his neck.

"Decedent experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s)," the report read. Under "other significant conditions" it said Floyd...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Two autopsies say George Floyd's death was homicide

Two autopsies say George Floyd's death was homicide 01:42

 New post-mortem analysis of what happened to George Floyd, the African American man killed in police custody, at odds with the official county medical examiner. Caroline Malone reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Demonstrators Gather Across Maryland To Protest Death Of George Floyd [Video]

Demonstrators Gather Across Maryland To Protest Death Of George Floyd

Demonstrators Gather Across Maryland To Protest Death Of George Floyd

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:28Published
Those Protesting George Floyd's Death Comply Peacefully With Dallas Police As Curfew Zone Expanded [Video]

Those Protesting George Floyd's Death Comply Peacefully With Dallas Police As Curfew Zone Expanded

As the 7:00 p.m. curfew drew near, the crowd dispersed, with many moving to Lake Cliff Park, where the curfew is not in effect.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:18Published

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd death: Medical examiner says his death was a homicide

George Floyd death: Medical examiner says his death was a homicideA medical examiner on Monday classified George Floyd's death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and compressed his neck, in a...
New Zealand Herald

Two separate George Floyd autopsies reveal homicide

An updated report by the Hennepin County medical examiner has ruled George Floyd's death a homicide. The designation follows the release of an independent...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

xfacexcase

ambitious girl 💜💖💎 RT @OmarJimenez: A private autopsy report commissioned by George Floyd’s family found that Floyd's death was a homicide from "asphyxia due… 8 seconds ago

kayla_et

Kayla E. Thomas RT @NTerryEllis: BREAKING: Independent autopsy finds that George Floyd's death "was homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compre… 9 seconds ago

kendienel

Kendrea Nelson RT @20biteenqueen: GEORGE FLOYD'S FAMILY ASKED FOR AN INDEPENDENT AUTOPSY AND IT WAS CONCLUDED THAT THE DEATH "WAS HOMICIDE CAUSED BY ASPHY… 10 seconds ago

aubriburg_

michelea tyson. 🦋 RT @ShesSoDevine: GEORGE FLOYD'S FAMILY ASKED FOR AN INDEPENDENT AUTOPSY AND IT WAS CONCLUDED THAT THE DEATH "WAS HOMICIDE CAUSED BY ASPHYX… 56 seconds ago