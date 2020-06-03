|
'George Floyd's death a homicide, his heart stopped while restrained'
|
|
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
A medical examiner on Monday classified George Floyd's death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and suppressed his neck.
"Decedent experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s)," the report read. Under "other significant conditions" it said Floyd...
|
|
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
Two autopsies say George Floyd's death was homicide 01:42
New post-mortem analysis of what happened to George Floyd, the African American man killed in police custody, at odds with the official county medical examiner. Caroline Malone reports.
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this