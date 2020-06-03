Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Nisarga: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Flights and trains to and from Mumbai have been cancelled.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Nisarga has intensified into severe cyclonic storm: IMD

Nisarga has intensified into severe cyclonic storm: IMD 01:40

 With Cyclone Nisarga approaching Alibaug, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist, Shubhangi Bhute informed that Nisarga has turned into severe cyclonic storm. "Cyclone Nisarga has turned to severe cyclonic storm. The wind speed will be gusting to 110-120 mph. Raigarh, Mumbai, Thane, Palgadh...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mumbai braces for cyclone Nisarga, strong winds hit city [Video]

Mumbai braces for cyclone Nisarga, strong winds hit city

Cyclone Nisarga has intensified further, eye diameter has decreased to about 65 km during the past hour. Strong winds hit Mumbai on the morning of June 03. Several NDRF teams have been deployed in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF personnel on alert in parts of Maharashtra [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF personnel on alert in parts of Maharashtra

The sea beach in Kelwa village of Maharashtra's Palghar remains deserted due to the upcoming threat of cyclone Nisarga. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:43Published

Tweets about this

BITTUGU69647157

BITTU GUPTA Cyclone Nisarga live updates: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai, NDRF teams deployed https://t.co/VgoM5TJV9e 20 minutes ago

boppinmule

boppinmule Cyclone Nisarga live updates: Section 144 imposed, NDRF teams deployed in Mumbai 🇮🇳 #CycloneNisarga #India… https://t.co/UwFiXrq6uO 31 minutes ago

hershy252002

VandanaTolani RT @firstpost: #Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 in the entire city from Wednesday midnight to Thursday afternoon in view of #CycloneN… 37 minutes ago

newsmaniaweekly

NEWS MANIA weekly Cyclone Nisarga: Storm intensifies further; Section 144 imposed in high-alert Mumbai https://t.co/yh4LAJ1RyW https://t.co/gSaGRKWHYi 42 minutes ago

SureshJ26701648

Suresh Jacob Cyclone Nisarga: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai https://www.aninews.inundefined https://t.co/4nPgdp2kEt 43 minutes ago

mytentaran

Tentaran.com Section 144 has been imposed and NDRF teams deployed in Mumbai. https://t.co/vsaNtdkY94 #CycloneUpdate… https://t.co/39VnrDZoZ1 48 minutes ago

sakaltimes

Sakal Times Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai and lockdown relaxations have been cancelled as precautions against Cyclone… https://t.co/DTlTeQWSsw 53 minutes ago

NasiaBakshi

nasia bakshi RT @IndianExpress: Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 in the entire city from Wednesday midnight to Thursday afternoon. It has also rest… 53 minutes ago