AP sources: White House softens on sending troops to states

Seattle Times Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after threatening states that he would dispatch the military to quell protests, President Donald Trump appeared to be privately backing off his threat to deploy troops, with White House officials saying this week’s response to demonstrations across the country indicated that local governments should be able to restore order themselves. […]
