NBC Montana A day after threatening states that he would dispatch the military to quell protests, President Donald Trump appear… https://t.co/lsd4Zospoz 18 minutes ago arthur murray RT @Bill19300155: AP sources: White House softens on sending troops to states⚠️⚠️ https://t.co/Ax7EW6tLgl 22 minutes ago Bill AP sources: White House softens on sending troops to states⚠️⚠️ https://t.co/Ax7EW6tLgl 22 minutes ago SC “Takin’ It to the Streets” RT @lalanewsman: Includes a @JimLaPorta scoop on what would cause soldiers from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division to mobilize from military… 31 minutes ago Ross Palombo AP sources: White House softens on sending troops to states https://t.co/ETa9nsQLco 44 minutes ago Irene T [Do we believe him?] AP sources: White House softens on sending troops to states - ABC News via @ABC - RT https://t.co/dm4WQ4M4YZ 1 hour ago Chavala Madlena I mean why bother when you can make pmc contractors rich getting them to do the same thing and get the DEA to spy -… https://t.co/LTbgTIbaVG 1 hour ago