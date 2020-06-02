Global
News24.com | Hitler's birthplace to be made into a police station
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 (
14 hours ago
)
Austrian officials unveiled plans to "neutralise" Adolf Hitler's birth house.
16 hours ago
Austrian Government Names Architect Who Will Change Hitler’s Birthplace into a Police Station
00:53
Austrian authorities recently announced the architects who will take on turning Hitler’s birthplace into a police station. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Related news from verified sources
Austria to redesign Hitler's birthplace as police station
Austrian authorities have presented the winning plan to redesign the house where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889, turning it into a police station and trying to...
IndiaTimes
44 minutes ago
Also reported by •
Reuters India
•
WorldNews
Adolf Hitler house to be 'neutralised', Austria says
The government unveils plans to turn Adolf Hitler's birthplace into a police station.
BBC News
17 hours ago
