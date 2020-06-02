Global  

News24.com | Hitler's birthplace to be made into a police station

News24 Tuesday, 2 June 2020
Austrian officials unveiled plans to "neutralise" Adolf Hitler's birth house.
News video: Austrian Government Names Architect Who Will Change Hitler’s Birthplace into a Police Station

Austrian Government Names Architect Who Will Change Hitler’s Birthplace into a Police Station 00:53

 Austrian authorities recently announced the architects who will take on turning Hitler’s birthplace into a police station. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Austria to redesign Hitler's birthplace as police station

Austrian authorities have presented the winning plan to redesign the house where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889, turning it into a police station and trying to...
Adolf Hitler house to be 'neutralised', Austria says

The government unveils plans to turn Adolf Hitler's birthplace into a police station.
