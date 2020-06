Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, rocked the India- Bangladesh border on Wednesday morning but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.



The earthquake took place around 7.10 am and its epicenter was located at a depth of 55 km and a place 82 km southeast of Sohra, officials at the...