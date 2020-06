Tweets about this Trevor Tee @mmaporokgo @News24 nothing worse will come dear. Im in Dubai everything is back to normal 100%. Corona is overrate… https://t.co/MYNNZXBMZN 15 hours ago Anthony @News24 @CyrilRamaphosa Show us the Autopsies for all these corona deaths Cyril and not car and motorbike corona re… https://t.co/c7ad6Rd6jA 1 day ago JC🇿🇦 @News24 Nope no one must go there... DA has played down this Corona thing. Now they one poor nurse and dr to come get infected and die. 3 days ago Deepak I request our PM sir to make Singal policy for all hospital in India for this corona problem because there is big p… https://t.co/loQOIaAlww 3 days ago CongoBot RT @newstwiteafrica: https://t.co/1l5DNKEwkL | 'There's no corona!' - Denial a major obstacle .. news24 - News - Noticias - Bitcoin - Cryp… 3 days ago News Africa Noticia Bitcoin Forex Health Fitness https://t.co/1l5DNKEwkL | 'There's no corona!' - Denial a major obstacle .. news24 - News - Noticias - Bitcoin - C… https://t.co/NlqmFrv0Vc 3 days ago Sardick Davids @News24 @Sport24news There won't be anyone to play sport if da corona is not sorted. Don't worry about sport. 3 days ago Richard RT @JoeyAkan: At least, some honesty. No need to play house, dey negotiate with Corona, when there's no vaccine. Governments know this. W… 4 days ago