China Takes Advantage of US Protests to Move Closer in Seizing Hong Kong, Ignoring Its Own Issues
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Chinese President Xi Jinping uses protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death to criticize the US. Chinese media and social media platform showcase the violence and unrest within the United States calling out to America's failed response.
China's parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved directly imposing national security legislation on Hong Kong to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism, and foreign interference in a city roiled..
BEIJING (AP) — China is taking matters into its own hands after last year’s tumultuous anti-government protests in Hong Kong that often descended into tear... Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.com
