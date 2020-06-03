Global  

New Zealand could lift remaining coronavirus restrictions after nearly 2 weeks without new cases

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
New Zealand’s prime minister said her country’s hardline strategy in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic has “paid off.”
 One of the countries that has been at the forefront of the coronavirus response could lift all restrictions intended to slow the spread of the virus.

