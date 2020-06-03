

Related videos from verified sources Trump Suspends Almost All US Immigration for 60 Days



Trump Suspends Almost All US Immigration for 60 Days During the daily White House press conference, President Donald Trump revealed the details of the upcoming executive order. Donald Trump, via.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:35 Published on April 22, 2020 US President Donald Trump willing to offer Covid-19 aid to Iran ‘if they ask for it’



US President Donald Trump said he will use the Defence Production Act to increase manufacturing of swabs. Many governors have urged to increase private industry’s production of medical supplies... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:23 Published on April 20, 2020

Related news from verified sources Kremlin says Trump's possible G7 invitation raises more questions than answers The Kremlin said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to invite Russia to an expanded Group of Seven summit later this year raised more...

Reuters 1 day ago





Tweets about this Pravda Report Trump’s G7 offer creates more questions than answers for Kremlin https://t.co/ZNJpdCle1s 59 seconds ago