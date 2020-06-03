Global  

Trump’s G7 offer creates more questions than answers for Kremlin

PRAVDA Wednesday, 3 June 2020
The European Union rejected any proposal to return Russia to the G7 and warned Washington that it could not independently change the rules for the group. Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that he would postpone the June G7 summit until September or later, and expand the list of invited countries, including Australia, Russia, South Korea and India. According to Trump, the current G7 format is "very outdated." India, Australia and South Korea previously said they had received invitations to attend the expanded G7 summit.
