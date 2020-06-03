Global  

White House: Trump church visit akin to Churchill WWII role

Seattle Times Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s visit to a nearby church where he held up a Bible was a “leadership moment” akin to Winston Churchill’s inspection of bomb-damaged London during World War II, a comparison that drew swift condemnation from the author of a new best-selling book on the […]
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: White House compares Trump photo op to Churchill and 9/11

White House compares Trump photo op to Churchill and 9/11 02:25

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended how protesters were cleared to make way for President Donald Trump's Monday appearance at St. John's Church.

