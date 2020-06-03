Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Angry and appalled': Former defence secretary James Mattis launches blistering attack on Trump for response to protests

Independent Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
James Mattis, the former defence secretary who resigned from Donald Trump's administration in 2018, staged a rare intervention on Wednesday to criticise the president for his response to nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Most Americans Disapprove Of Trump's Response To Protests

Most Americans Disapprove Of Trump's Response To Protests 00:42

 A large majority of Americans sympathize with the mass protests sweeping the nation. 64% of American adults were “sympathetic to people who are out protesting right now". According to a Reuters poll, most Americans also disapprove of President Trump’s response to the unrest. More than 55% of...

Related videos from verified sources

Mattis Furiously Unloads On Trump: 'Three Years Without Mature Leadership' [Video]

Mattis Furiously Unloads On Trump: 'Three Years Without Mature Leadership'

Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis previously kept quiet about what he thought of President Donald Trump. Now, Mattis has let fly in a blistering statement about Trump's handling nationwide unrest..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Why Defense Secretary Esper's Days May Be Numbered [Video]

Why Defense Secretary Esper's Days May Be Numbered

Business Insider reports Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is in hot water with top White House brass. Esper said on Wednesday that he opposed sending active-duty troops to respond to protests and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this