'Angry and appalled': Former defence secretary James Mattis launches blistering attack on Trump for response to protests
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () James Mattis, the former defence secretary who resigned from Donald Trump's administration in 2018, staged a rare intervention on Wednesday to criticise the president for his response to nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.
A large majority of Americans sympathize with the mass protests sweeping the nation. 64% of American adults were “sympathetic to people who are out protesting right now". According to a Reuters poll, most Americans also disapprove of President Trump’s response to the unrest. More than 55% of...
