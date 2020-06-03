Global  

George Floyd protests: Trump claims he was in bunker for 'an inspection'

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
George Floyd protests: Trump claims he was in bunker for 'an inspection'Donald Trump has slammed reports he was rushed to the White House's safety bunker as "false", instead calling the visit as simply an "inspection".The US President was reportedly rushed into the White House's underground safety bunker...
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Trump Promises Aggressive Military Action On Violent George Floyd Protests

Trump Promises Aggressive Military Action On Violent George Floyd Protests 02:19

 Betty Yu reports on president saying he will order U.S. military to quell protests if local governments don't succeed (6-1-2020)

Why Was Trump In The Bunker? [Video]

Why Was Trump In The Bunker?

Last Friday, protestors hit converged outside the White House in Washington D.C. It was reported that Pres. Trump was taken to the bunker for his own safety. Now, Pres. Trump says it's "false" he was..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published
Pentagon Chief Doesn't Support Using Active Military on US Streets [Video]

Pentagon Chief Doesn't Support Using Active Military on US Streets

Pentagon Chief Doesn't Support Using Active Military on US Streets On Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to use military action "to defend the life and property" of residents amid violent..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Fact Check: Did Trump Complain About White House Bunker Condition, Blaming Obama?

Fact Check: Did Trump Complain About White House Bunker Condition, Blaming Obama?After the US president was taken inside the White house secure bunker in the midst of the George Floyd protests, a tweet claiming to have come from the president...
HNGN

George Floyd death: Trump denies protests forced him into bunker

The president also defends his race relations record as anger continues over George Floyd's death.
BBC News


