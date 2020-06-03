George Floyd protests: Trump claims he was in bunker for 'an inspection'

Yasbeth Arana RT @CNN: Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis castigated Pres. Trump as "the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite t… 7 seconds ago President Camacho RT @thenation: "If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99 percent cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people. But he doesn’… 8 seconds ago Giselle Portenier Hear hear. Finally some voices of reason from important quarters! #blacklivesmatter James Mattis condemns Trump’s… https://t.co/ej1GDuFu9c 9 seconds ago Julio Laredo RT @CBSNews: Joe Biden slammed President Trump for having protesters pushed from the White House so he could pose at a nearby church with a… 9 seconds ago Anna Hughes RT @guardian: James Mattis condemns Trump’s handling of George Floyd protests https://t.co/cUaJfw4JeQ 11 seconds ago LouDAWG RT @cnni: Former US Secretary of Defense James Mattis castigated Trump as "the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the… 14 seconds ago Revista La Tatema RT @ChrisEvans: Powerful. https://t.co/0tYgyVVzxL 16 seconds ago Richard Theusch RT @DanaScottlo: Confirmed: The Justice Department sent special operations teams from the Bureau of Prisons to help Trump crack down on pro… 17 seconds ago