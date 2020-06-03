Sloan accuses Liberals of 'effectively putting into law child abuse' with conversion therapy bill
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Conservative leadership candidate and MP Derek Sloan is accusing the Liberals and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of 'effectively putting into law child abuse' in relation to their policies on gender identity and conversion therapy.
