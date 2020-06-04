Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pope Francis Prays For Soul Of George Floyd, For Peace And Justice in US

Eurasia Review Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
By Courtney Mares

Pope Francis said Wednesday that he is praying for the soul of George Floyd and all victims of racism, adding that nothing is gained by violence.

“Dear brothers and sisters in the United States, I have witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest in your nation in these past days, following...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Pope Francis Condemns Killing of George Floyd

Pope Francis Condemns Killing of George Floyd 01:24

 Pope Francis Condemns Killing of George Floyd Pope Francis recently spoke out in response to the social unrest currently taking place in the United States. Cities across the country have experienced their eighth straight night of protests in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of...

Related videos from verified sources

Students gather for peaceful protest against police brutality in America [Video]

Students gather for peaceful protest against police brutality in America

Students with the University of Arizona are holding a peaceful march Wednesday evening to honor George Floyd and speak out against police brutality in America.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:42Published
All four ex-cops charged in George Floyd death [Video]

All four ex-cops charged in George Floyd death

A fired Minneapolis police officer will face a more serious murder charge and three other sacked officers will be charged with aiding and abetting in the death of an unarmed black man that triggered..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Pope Francis prays for the soul of George Floyd and for peace and justice in US

Vatican City, Jun 3, 2020 / 02:45 am (CNA).- Pope Francis said Wednesday that he is praying for the soul of George Floyd and all victims of racism, adding that...
CNA


Tweets about this

Gina90747716

Gina RT @cnalive: Breaking: #PopeFrancis has said that he is praying for the soul of #GeorgeFloyd and all victims of racism, adding that nothing… 14 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Pope Francis Prays For Soul Of George Floyd, For Peace And Justice in US https://t.co/p1H5OpzlnK 25 minutes ago

ayudaracrecer

Damaris Veragoeiz ن 🇺🇸🇵🇷🌻 RT @catholicourtney: "We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of… 58 minutes ago

ayudaracrecer

Damaris Veragoeiz ن 🇺🇸🇵🇷🌻 RT @HannahBrockhaus: #PopeFrancis said today he is praying for the soul of George Floyd and for all victims of racism. He also said nothin… 58 minutes ago

SBearsden

St.Andrew's RC Church, Bearsden RT @cnalive: 📹VIDEO | During the General Audience, #PopeFrancis prayed for the soul of #GeorgeFloyd and all victims of racism, adding that… 1 hour ago

AceNahnah

Nahms RT @NCRegister: “We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism & yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life. At the same tim… 2 hours ago

USCulturalDiver

USCCB Cultural Diver RT @CatholicHerald: Pope Francis says he is praying for the soul of George Floyd and for peace and justice in the US https://t.co/ZAJDFukjs… 2 hours ago

RoseroAlba

Alba Stella Rosero Pope Francis prays for the soul of George Floyd and for peace and justice in US https://t.co/f6yGKtOxiC a través de @cnalive 3 hours ago