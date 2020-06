Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has jolted the region of California desert where a powerful quake last summer was followed by thousands of aftershocks. The U.S. Geological Survey says Wednesday’s quake hit at 6:32 p.m. and was centered 13.6 miles (22 kilometers) north of the small city of Ridgecrest. A dispatcher with […] 👓 View full article