Candles to light up Hong Kong on fraught Tiananmen anniversary
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Many people in Hong Kong plan to commemorate the bloody 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square by lighting candles across the city on Thursday, circumventing a ban on the usual public gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As protesters organized protests called "sing with you" in various malls across the city to "celebrate" the anniversary of Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, some protesters got arrested by..