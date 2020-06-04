Global  

Candles to light up Hong Kong on fraught Tiananmen anniversary

Reuters Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Many people in Hong Kong plan to commemorate the bloody 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square by lighting candles across the city on Thursday, circumventing a ban on the usual public gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.
