PLB Proud DelCon ❌ G’day... RT @newscomauHQ: A detective has hit out at two teenage girls after charging them with killing 19-year-old Cian English, who died after fal… 4 minutes ago news.com.au A detective has hit out at two teenage girls after charging them with killing 19-year-old Cian English, who died af… https://t.co/eI3W1vAQqD 6 minutes ago 🔥💧mojewhi #letthemstay #BringBilolaFamilyHome Teen girls to be charged with murder over Gold Coast balcony death https://t.co/oE0lbvXl4a 43 minutes ago Animae ⚖️✨ RT @JohnLocker4: Dregs of society Teen girls to be charged with murder over Gold Coast balcony death https://t.co/SBMvOpHooF 1 hour ago 💧John Locker Dregs of society Teen girls to be charged with murder over Gold Coast balcony death https://t.co/SBMvOpHooF 1 hour ago 💧sandyj Teen girls to be charged with murder over Gold Coast balcony death https://t.co/Q6uet5b9sP 2 hours ago PeterPan Two girls charged with murder over teen’s Gold Coast balcony death https://t.co/wxxvC6I30g via @newscomauHQ 2 hours ago Ross Bowler “On Thursday morning 4 June 2020 Detectives arrested 2 Coomera girls, aged 15 and 16, and will charge them with: •m… https://t.co/t4WQ5QT6R1 2 hours ago