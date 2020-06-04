Mahatma Gandhi statue outside Indian Embassy in Washington desecrated
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () The Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C. desecrated by unruly elements involved in the ongoing protests in the United States. Sources told ANI that United States Park Police have launched an investigation into the matter.
