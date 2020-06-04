Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mahatma Gandhi statue outside Indian Embassy in Washington desecrated

IndiaTimes Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
The Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C. desecrated by unruly elements involved in the ongoing protests in the United States. Sources told ANI that United States Park Police have launched an investigation into the matter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: US protests: Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside Indian Embassy vandalised in Washington DC

US protests: Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside Indian Embassy vandalised in Washington DC 01:36

 Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by unruly elements involved in US protests. Sources told to ANI that United States Park Police have launched an investigation and more details are awaited. Mass protests against an African-American man's death intensified...

Related videos from verified sources

Vande Bharat Mission: Indian nationals in US express gratitude to Indian govt [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: Indian nationals in US express gratitude to Indian govt

Indian passengers who are coming back from Washington DC thanked Indian government and Indian Embassy for arrangement of repatriation flights for their return. "Few days ago, I registered for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Gandhi statue desecrated outside Indian Embassy

The Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C. desecrated by unruly elements involved in the ongoing protests in the United States....
IndiaTimes

Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised outside Indian embassy in US, probe underway

Floyd died on May 25 after a police officer pinned the black man down by pressing his knee on his neck, even as he complained that he cannot breathe.
DNA


Tweets about this

negihere

Satendra Negi Mahatma Gandhi statue outside Indian embassy in US desecrated by protesters https://t.co/twxMVTCjCW -via @inshorts 15 seconds ago

Coolanil

Anil Mishra RT @SwarajyaMag: US: Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Outside Indian Embassy In Washington DC Vandalised By Black Lives Matter Protesters https://t.… 20 seconds ago

Sandeep57484623

Sandeep #SaveHindus RT @SouleFacts: What BLM have to do with Mahatma, who fought for non Whites ?? Rioters In Washington DC Vandalized Mahatma Gandhi’s statue… 23 seconds ago

_P_R_A_J_W_A_L_

Prajwal Kumbhar RT @ANI: Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by unruly elements of #BlackLivesMatter protesters.… 31 seconds ago

suyashdeep

Suyash Deep Rai Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by unruly elements of… https://t.co/iuCw2CpDTV 1 minute ago

BBC_WorId

बीबीसी वर्ल्ड उर्दू RT @dna: #MahatmaGandhi's statue vandalised outside Indian embassy in US, probe underway https://t.co/O5Vom337vc 1 minute ago

rtushar_ind

tushar Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside Indian Embassy in Washington vandalised, probe on https://t.co/XteNt9HFLd : US shou… https://t.co/qG41SxhVTc 1 minute ago

anandhtrichy

ஆனந்த முரளி™🇮🇳 RT @OpIndia_com: USA riots: Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC vandalised by rioters. It was inaugurated in… 1 minute ago