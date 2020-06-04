Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four people, including child, injured in London shooting

Reuters India Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Four people, including three adults and a child, were shot in north London late on Wednesday and an investigation has been launched into the incident, British Police said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 summer plans families have canceled because of Covid-19 [Video]

Top 10 summer plans families have canceled because of Covid-19

Eight in ten parents feel their summer will be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with parents saying they're going to miss out on an average of four planned events. A new survey of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Toddler becomes a member of the Mensa [Video]

Toddler becomes a member of the Mensa

A toddler has become a member of Mensa and already knows all 50 American states and the alphabet - in three languages. Brainy Izaak Miller, four, has an IQ of 154 - the top one percent for his age..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Four people shot in north London, police launch probe

Four people, including three adults and a child, were shot in north London late on Wednesday and an investigation has been launched into the incident, British...
Reuters


Tweets about this