German named a suspect in Madeleine McCann case

Seattle Times Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
BERLIN — After more than a decade of inquiries in at least three European countries, a German sex offender is under investigation on suspicion of murder in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a British girl who went missing at age 3 from a hotel room in Portugal, authorities in Germany said Wednesday. The 43-year-old […]
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Police identify German suspect in Madeleine McCann case

Police identify German suspect in Madeleine McCann case 01:13

 The Metropolitan Police have identified a German prisoner as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. The 43-year-old who has not been named is described as white with short blond hair, possibly fair, and about 6ft tall with a slim build. Det Chief Insp Mark Cranwell appealed for anyone...

