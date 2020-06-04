German named a suspect in Madeleine McCann case

Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

BERLIN — After more than a decade of inquiries in at least three European countries, a German sex offender is under investigation on suspicion of murder in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a British girl who went missing at age 3 from a hotel room in Portugal, authorities in Germany said Wednesday. The 43-year-old […] 👓 View full article

