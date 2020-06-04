Global  

George Floyd death: Derek Chauvin and Floyd worked together at El Nuevo Rodeo club

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
George Floyd death: Derek Chauvin and Floyd worked together at El Nuevo Rodeo clubDid George Floyd and the police officer accused of killing him, Derek Chauvin, work together? One club owner says yes, and they may have known each other.Floyd and the officer charged with his death both worked security at the same...
News video: Three assisting officers charged in George Floyd's death: prosecutor

Three assisting officers charged in George Floyd's death: prosecutor 01:24

 Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday said he amended his charge for Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree murder and said the three other officers have been charged aiding and abetting in the death George Floyd last week, an unarmed black man.

